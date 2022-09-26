DH Deciphers | What is the tokenisation system?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in June extended the card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation deadline by three months to September 30, 2022.
Card-on-file, or CoF, refers to card information stored by payment gateway and merchants to process future transactions. Tokenisation is the process of replacing actual card details with a unique alternate code called 'Token' - thereby enabling more secure transactions.
