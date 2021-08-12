Didi denies management changes amid cybersecurity probe

The regulator also told Didi to stop registering new users amid a probe into the company, citing national security and the public interest

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 12 2021, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 19:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true.

"Didi is actively and fully cooperating with regulators' cybersecurity probe, market rumours about management change at the company is not true," Didi said in a Weibo post.

The statement followed a South China Morning Post report, citing people familiar with the matter, that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations.

In July, just days after Didi's $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered app stores to remove Didi's main ride-hailing app.

The regulator also told Didi to stop registering new users amid a probe into the company, citing national security and the public interest.

Didi is led by Chief Executive Will Cheng and President Jean Liu.

China
apps
privacy breach
Business News

