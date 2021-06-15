DPIIT notifies 74% FDI cap in insurance sector under automatic route

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has notified the government's decision to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector under the automatic route to 75 per cent from 49 per cent earlier.

According to a press note issued by the department, the decision will take effect from the date of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) notification.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Parliament in March. The Bill amended the Insurance Act, 1938.

FDI in the insurance sector was increased from 26 per cent to 49 per cent in 2015. The announcement for hiking the FDI limit was made in the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

The new arrangement is expected to benefit 23 private life insurers, 21 private non-life insurers and seven specialised private health insurance companies.