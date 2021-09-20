E-commerce brands spent most on advertisements during IPL: Report

E-commerce brands, including the likes of Amazon and title sponsor VIVO, were the biggest spenders on advertising before and during the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, according to a report by Havas Media Group India.

The report added that the auto sector and brands that sell durables — like Voltas, Havells — were the second-highest spenders on advertising.

Havas Media Group India conducted the HI-Cricket study from April 2, 2021, to May 7, 2021, with 4,500 respondents across 10 cities in India.

Brands like Swiggy had a high recall value (a metric that indicates how memorable an advertisement was to its audience), the report said, adding that 80 per cent of respondents ordered food online or through the app at least once during an IPL match.

Fantasy gaming app Dream 11, an official sponsor, was the highest recalled brand, followed by Byju's and PhonePe, The Economic Times reported. Interestingly, the study noted that while more fantasy apps surfaced during the IPL, three-fourths used it only for playing fantasy cricket.

Sanchita Roy, head - strategy, Havas Media Group India, said that the personal and collective perception of the brands "improved" as the IPL began. "Personal parameters like value for money and convenience, and collective perceptions of trust and respect saw the highest increase across brands,” Roy said.

Hyundai, Renault and KIA witnessed an increase in their loyalty conversion (converting existing customers to loyal customers). Durables brands like Voltas, Philips, and Havells also saw a rise in loyalty conversion.

Additionally, the study stated that at the beginning of the tournament, Mumbai Indians were said to be the respondents' favourite team, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings were second and third.

Check out latest DH videos here