Elon Musk loses world's richest man title to LVMH's Bernard Arnault

Twitter owner and Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following his expensive bets to buy the social media firm and selling stocks of his electric-car company to fund the $44 billion deal.
Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, and his family took the title with a personal wealth of $185.4 billion, according to Forbes.
Musk, who has had held the top spot on the Forbes list for world's richest since September 2021, has a net worth of $185.3 billion.
Tesla's shares fell about 4 per cent.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC
Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover
Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Belgium star Hazard retires from international football