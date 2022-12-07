Musk loses world's richest man title to LVMH's Arnault

Elon Musk loses world's richest man title to LVMH's Bernard Arnault

Musk, who has had held the top spot on the Forbes list for world's richest since September 2021, has a net worth of $185.3 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 07 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 21:40 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters photo

Twitter owner and Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following his expensive bets to buy the social media firm and selling stocks of his electric-car company to fund the $44 billion deal.

Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, and his family took the title with a personal wealth of $185.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Musk, who has had held the top spot on the Forbes list for world's richest since September 2021, has a net worth of $185.3 billion.

Tesla's shares fell about 4 per cent.

Elon Musk
Business News
Tesla Inc
Twitter

