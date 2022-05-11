Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

Elon Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

He said Tesla does not expect to open additional factories in China in the near future

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 11 2022, 07:53 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 07:53 ist
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla.

When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

He was speaking at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

In late April, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform to the world's richest person.

He said Tesla does not expect to open additional factories in China in the near future, adding that it will expand its Shanghai factory.

He said China would account for about 30 per cent of Tesla's total market in the long term.

Reuters reported that Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well below capacity early this week, showing the problems factories face trying to ramp up output under a tightening COVID-19 lockdown.

Business News
Elon Musk
Tesla Inc

