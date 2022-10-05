Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end litigation

Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end litigation

Musk is scheduled to be deposed on Thursday in Austin, Texas

Reuters
Reuters, Wilmington,
  • Oct 05 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 19:56 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc have not yet reached an agreement to end the litigation and clear the way for the world's richest person to close his $44-billion deal for the social media platform, two sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Keep an eye on the docket," said one source.

Twitter's legal team and lawyers for Musk, the world's richest person, updated the judge who is overseeing the litigation on Tuesday to try to overcome mutual distrust and find a process for closing the deal.

Musk is scheduled to be deposed on Thursday in Austin, Texas.

"That's the pressure point," said a second source.

Musk canceled a deposition in late September citing concerns about a Twitter attorney's possible exposure to someone who later tested positive for Covid-19, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday.

Musk, who is also chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, said in July he was walking away from the April takeover agreement because he discovered Twitter had allegedly misled him about the amount of fake accounts, among other claims. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

What's Brewing

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

 