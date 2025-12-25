<p>Haridwar: Annoyed by power cuts, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>MLA Virendra Jati from Jhabrera in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haridwar">Haridwar </a>district climbed electricity poles and cut the power to the houses of three of the department's officials.</p>.<p>The electricity department filed a complaint against the MLA at the Roorkee Civil Lines Police Station over the power cuts.</p>.<p>Among the three whose power connection was snapped was the chief engineer of the power department.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Jati came to Roorkee with his supporters, a ladder, and some cutting tools.</p>.'Uttarakhand government sitting like mute spectator': Supreme Court on grabbing of forest land.<p>He first climbed an electric pole outside the official residence of superintending engineer Vivek Rajput at the Boat Club and cut off the electricity connection to his house.</p>.<p>After this, the MLA, with his convoy, reached the official residences of chief engineer Anupam Singh and executive engineer Vinod Pandey, and cut their houses' power connection too.</p>.<p>Jati alleged that there have been unannounced power cuts for five to eight hours a day in his area, causing great distress to the public and significant business loss.</p>.<p>He said he had been raising the issue of power cuts with the department for 10 days, no heed was paid.</p>.<p>Jati said that the officials were in a bad state after just one hour of a power cut, while the public suffered for hours every day without electricity.</p>.<p>The department's complaint against the lawmaker alleged that Jati cut the power lines without a proper shutdown, which could have led to a major accident.</p>.<p>This was not only a violation of rules but also a direct interference in government work, it alleged.</p>