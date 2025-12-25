Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Congress MLA climbs poles, cuts electricity to officials' houses over frequent outages in Haridwar

The electricity department filed a complaint against the MLA Virendra Jati at the Roorkee Civil Lines Police Station over the power cuts.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 05:11 IST
India NewsCongressUttarakhandHaridwarTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us