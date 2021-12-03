Musk's Starlink to apply for India licence by Jan-end

Elon Musk's Starlink to apply for India licence by Jan-end

While Starlink has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India, it has not begun any services

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 22:40 ist
If the company can roll out its services by April, it aims to have 2,00,000 Starlink devices in India by December 2022. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, will apply early next year for a commercial licence in India to provide broadband and other services, its country head said on Friday.

"We hope to have applied for a commercial license on or before 31st January 2022 (unless we hit some major roadblock)," Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink Country Director, India at SpaceX said in a LinkedIn post.

If the company can roll out its services by April, it aims to have 2,00,000 Starlink devices in India by December 2022, it said in a presentation posted by Bhargava. The company has previously said it expects 80 per cent of these devices to be in rural areas.

Starlink is one of a growing number of companies launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbit network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach.

Also Read | Govt clarifies Starlink not a licensee; asks public not to subscribe to service being advertised

Its competitors include Amazon.com's Kuiper and OneWeb which is co-owned by the British government and India's Bharti Enterprises.

While Starlink has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India, it has not begun any services.

Even so, the Indian government, last week, advised people against subscribing to Starlink as it does not have a license to operate in the country. It also warned the company, ordering it to refrain from taking bookings and rendering services.

Starlink has stopped taking pre-orders for its devices, according to its website, citing "pending regulatory approval".

Last month the company registered a local unit, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Ltd, paving the way for it to begin doing business in the country.

Business News
Starlink
India News

