Musk's Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower

Elon Musk's Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower

Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 09 2022, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 21:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Short-seller Hindenburg Research warned on Monday that Elon Musk's $44-billion offer to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower if the Silicon Valley billionaire walked away from the deal.

"Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. "If Elon Musk's bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter's equity would fall by 50 per cent from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower."

Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4 per cent amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final".

Also read: Elon Musk's tweet on Japan doomed by low birthrate hits a nerve

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla Inc was not immediately available for a comment from its Chief Executive Musk.

"We are supportive of Musk's efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price," Hindenburg said.

The short-seller said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened the company's position.

Hindenburg said Musk could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.

Last month, Twitter secured a $44-billion cash deal to sell itself to Musk and received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 