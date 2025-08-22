<p>As a young marine engineer, I lived with my parents in Mysore when on leave from the ships. One morning, a man in traditional South Indian garb walked in through our front gate. He had the characteristic marks of a scholar – a white dhoti and an angavastram across his upper body, sandalwood paste on the forehead and an elegant kudumi. He exuded an air of authority. </p>.<p>“Namaskaram, I teach music to children,” he said, glancing over my shoulders.</p>.<p>I told him that I was the youngest of the household. At 26, I wouldn’t qualify. He was not dissuaded. He could clearly read the disappointment on my face. “Adults can learn music too. I could teach you, if you like?”</p>.<p>Now, I had never considered taking music lessons. My life being split between the sea and land, there was no opportunity to embark on such a learning project either. I replied, “Unfortunately, I work on ships. I have only three months before I rejoin.”</p>.<p>“Plenty of time. Start tomorrow and you’ll be giving a concert before you leave.” He was persuasive. I always suspected there was a musician hiding within me. Here was my guru, coming to unleash my talent on the world.</p>.<p>I didn’t need further encouragement and agreed. He asked me to be ready the next day with a picture of Saraswati, a coconut and other paraphernalia for conducting a Guru pooja. His fee of 3000 rupees was to be paid after the pooja. He left happy, the morning sun eclipsed by the glow on his smiling face. </p>.<p>My mother had only seen him leave and asked me who he was. I informed her that he was to be my music teacher and we were embarking on a project to turn me into a professional Karnatic vocalist in three months. </p>.<p>“Are you mad?” she asked, hand on partly open mouth in the typical South Indian gesture for incredulity. </p>.<p>She quickly convinced me that I was being had. I couldn’t argue with her. She was formally instructed in classical music for over two decades. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Leave it to me. I’ll talk to him tomorrow,” she reassured me. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The following morning, the conversation between the teacher and my mother was along the following lines:</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Sir, did you tell my son he could give a vocal performance in three months?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Ah... Hmm... well, yes.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">“After seven years of vocal training, my guru said my seven <span class="italic">swarams</span> (notes) were just correct. How can you train a beginner to give a concert in three months?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Amma, your son was very keen. I have six children to feed.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Mother gifted him a coconut, a brand new <span class="italic">dhoti </span>and Rs 101. He left, a nimbus cloud darkening his amiable face. I emerged from behind the refrigerator. To this day, the inner musician within me remains trapped. </p>