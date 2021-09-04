Enel mulls entering India's power distribution market

Enel to look at entering India's power distribution market: CEO Francesco Starace

Reuters
Reuters, Cernobbio, Italy,
  • Sep 04 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 16:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Italian utility Enel will look at the possibility of entering India's power distribution system as the country moves to reform the power sector, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Saturday.

power
Business News

