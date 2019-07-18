EU fines chipmaker Qualcomm 242 mn euros

The EU hit US chipmaking giant Qualcomm with an antitrust fine of 242 million euros ($271 billion) Thursday, in another blow against a tech titan that is fighting global competition battles.

The fine is the second mega penalty levelled against Qualcomm by Brussels, which already fined the chipmaker 997 million euros in January 2018. "Our investigation found that Qualcomm abused (its market) dominance between mid-2009 and mid-2011 by engaging in predatory pricing," an EU statement said.