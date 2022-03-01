CME to launch micro versions of bitcoin, ether options

Exchange operator CME to launch 'micro' versions of bitcoin, ether options

Options contracts are used by traders to both protect themselves against big swings in the price of shares and to speculate on the direction of price moves

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 01 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 22:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc is planning to launch micro bitcoin and ether options later this month to boost its appeal among retail traders, the company said on Tuesday.

The contracts will be one-tenth the size of the two biggest cryptocurrencies and will be available to both institutional and individual traders. They will launch on March 28, pending regulatory review.

Options contracts are used by traders to both protect themselves against big swings in the price of shares and to speculate on the direction of price moves.

Despite a march to the mainstream, prices of cryptocurrencies have swung wildly in the past year as central banks signal the end of pandemic-era economic stimulus and chart interest rate hikes to tame unruly inflation.

CME last year launched "micro" versions of its bitcoin and ether futures. Futures are contracts that obligate the holder to buy or sell the asset at a specific date.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

cryptocurrency
Business News

What's Brewing

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

 