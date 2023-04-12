EY scraps break-up plan: Report

EY scraps break-up plan after months of internal dissent: Report

Regulators were concerned the audit arm will not do its job fairly for its client if it also employed EY as a consultant

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 12 2023, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 01:37 ist
EY. Credit: iStock Photo

Accounting firm EY has called off the plan to break up its audit and consulting businesses, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

EY did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had announced plans for the split in September, setting the stage for what could have been the biggest shake-up in the sector in more than two decades.

The London-based firm, which is one of the Big Four accounting giants, said the split could ease regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Regulators were concerned the audit arm will not do its job fairly for its client if it also employed EY as a consultant.

But the plan had faced resistance from some of EY's partners. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported the company was considering several back-up options, including selling off just the non-U.S. consulting operation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

EY
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Uzbekistan invites India EC to witness April referendum

Uzbekistan invites India EC to witness April referendum

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

 