Facebook Messenger introduces new ‘Vanish Mode’: Here’s how it works

Soon after Whatsapp launched the 'Disappearing messages' feature to the messenger app, Facebook is set to roll out the all-new ‘Vanish Mode’ which lets users send messages that disappear automatically after the chat window is closed.

In a statement released, the company said that "sometimes a message is just spontaneous — something one wants to say at the moment without worrying about it sticking around." Like the regular chat, users can send memes, GIFs, stickers, or reactions even in the 'Vanish Mode', the only difference being that it wouldn't stay in the chat history.

To make it more safe and private, the company added that it has also introduced a feature that will let users know if someone takes a screenshot in the 'Vanish Mode'.

"We’re slowly rolling out vanish mode on Messenger and Instagram. Vanish mode is now available on Messenger in the US and a handful of other countries, and it’s coming soon to more places. Vanish mode on Instagram will be coming to the US and other countries soon," the statement read.

Last month, Facebook came up with a cross-platform direct messaging between Instagram and Facebook's own standalone Messenger app.

How Facebook Messenger ‘Vanish Mode’ works

As the feature is an opt-in, the user will need to enter vanish mode with someone by swiping up in the chat thread. One can return to the regular chat by swiping up again. Both the users in the chat will have to enter the 'Vanish Mode' to activate the feature.