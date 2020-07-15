Fifth generation Honda City launched from Rs 10.89 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd., on Wednesday, launched the fifth generation of its popular City sedan. The car has been one of Honda’s best-selling models ever.

Honda City is offered both in petrol and diesel variants and will be priced from Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This latest offering from the Japanese carmaker is another serious contender in the highly competitive midsize sedan category that includes the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Yaris.

Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said: “Honda City has been our key pillar of business for more than 22 years, being one of the longest running nameplates in the Indian automotive history. With cumulative sales of more than 4 million units worldwide, it has provided joy to almost 8 lakh customers in India and many more aspiring to own the model.

“Each generation of the City has raised the bar on design, technology, quality, driving pleasure, comfort and safety, and has come with several industry firsts or segment first features. Our vision has been to offer our customers with a new value that is unprecedented in the history of City and we are confident that the new City will create fresh excitement in the midsize sedan segment,” he added.

The new Honda City is also slightly bigger in dimension compared to the previous year’s model.

The 2020 Honda City gets new BS-VI compliant engines. The petrol is a 1.5 litre i-VTEC DOHC that can deliver maximum power of 121 ps at 6600 rpm and a torque figure of 145 Nm at 1750 rpm. Honda is offering both the 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT transmission options with the petrol version.

The City is also available with a 1.5L i-DTEC DOHC diesel engine but only with a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine output is 100 ps at 3600 rpm, while the peak torque is 200 Nm at 1750 rpm.

Honda says that the new City has ASEAN N-CAP 5 Star rating equivalent in terms of safety. Other safety features include the Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body, 6 airbag system, ABS with EBD and brake Assist, vehicle stability assist with agile handling assist, hill start assist, Honda lane watch camera, multi angle rear camera, emergency stop signal, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX compatible rear side seats with lower anchorages and top tether and immobiliser with anti-theft alarm.

The 2020 City has Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Honda’s next generation Telematics Control Unit (TCU) standard across all grades with 5-year free subscription. With voice commands to Alexa, things like car AC on/ off, door lock/ unlock, fuel status, locate the car and status from the car dashboard can be controlled.

In terms of convenience, the City has the Honda advanced smart key system with the walk away auto lock feature, remote engine start (in CVT), keyless window remote operation, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents with charging ports, driver seat height adjuster, LED map and rear reading lamps.

The CVT variant also has steering mounted paddle shifters.

The new Honda City can also be booked online.