Flipkart cofounder Sachin Bansal's wife alleges dowry harassment, files FIR

Flipkart cofounder Sachin Bansal's wife Priya Bansal has filed an FIR against him alleging dowry harassment. She has named Sachin Bansal, father Sat Prakash Agarwal, brother Nitin Bansal and mother Kiran Bansal in the FIR for demanding "dowry" and gifts at the time of the wedding.

In the FIR filed on February 28 at the Koramangala Police Station in Bengaluru, Priya Bansal has alleged that her father had spent Rs 50 lakh on the wedding and had given Sachin Rs 11 lakh in cash instead of a car. She claims, she was harassed by her in-laws. Bansal assaulted her again on January 20, 2020, she alleged.

The demand for dowry was made before their marriage in 2008 in Chandigarh. She alleged that soon after the marriage when Priya stayed with him in Bengaluru, Bansal and his family members started harassing her to get more dowry. Priya Bansal, a dentist by profession, has also alleged physical and sexual assault charges on Sachin Bansal.

"When my sister was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. I have been tortured mentally and physically by my in-laws for dowry," Priya Bansal has alleged in the FIR.

An investigating officer said they have taken up the case of dowry harassment and domestic violence and further investigation is on.