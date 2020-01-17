Flipkart seeks 110 acres in Bengaluru

Home-grown ecommerce major Flipkart is looking for a 110-acre land parcel in one single location to set up its own campus where it plans to consolidate its operations, according to reliable sources.

Currently, the company is operating its office at Embassy Tech Village on outer ring road, where it has taken around 8,00,000 sq feet office space. It employs in excess of 8,000 people in this office. In addition, its fashion retail subsidiary Myntra has a separate office spread over 3,00,000 sq feet.

When contacted, Flipkart spokesperson declined to comment. However, a top official of the department of commerce and industries, government of Karnataka, confirmed the development stating that the company was yet to submit a formal proposal to the government in this regard.

“Flipkart is exploring land in and around Devanahalli. We have suggested many areas to them and assisting them in finding suitable land. They will submit a formal proposal only after they identify the land,” Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries told DH.

US retail giant Walmart acquired Flipkart two years ago for a consideration of $16 billion. Since then, Flipkart is looking to expand its operations in India. It plans to set up additional warehouses, fulfilment centres and logistics parks across the country.