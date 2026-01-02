Menu
Homeworld

Three killed in New Year's Eve attack on informal miners in Peru

Mining firm Poderosa said its security personnel had approached the area after hearing gunshots, and found three people shot dead, adding they had likely entered illegally to extract materials.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 00:41 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 00:41 IST
World newsPeru

