<p>Sydney: Usman Khawaja will be retiring from international cricket after this week's fifth Ashes test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground, the Australia batsman said on Friday.</p><p>The 39-year-old made his test debut at the same ground in the final match of the 2010-11 Ashes series and has since scored 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39 in 87 matches, including 16 centuries.</p><p>"I'm here to announce today that I'll be retiring from all international cricket after the SCG test match," Khawaja told reporters at the ground, where the fifth test begins on Sunday.</p><p>"Cricket has given me far more than I ever imagined. It's given me memories I'll carry forever, friendships that go well beyond the game, and lessons that shaped who I am off the field."</p><p>The Pakistan-born batter injured his back in the Ashes opener in Perth and missed the second test before initially being dropped from the team for the third in Adelaide.</p><p>He was recalled at the eleventh hour after Steve Smith suffered a bout of vertigo and, batting at number four rather than opening, scored 82 and 40 as Australia won by 82 runs to clinch the series and retain the urn. </p>