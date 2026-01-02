Menu
Australia's Usman Khawaja to retire after fifth Ashes test

The 39-year-old made his test ⁠debut at the ‌same ground in the final match of the 2010-11 Ashes series and has since scored 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39 in ​87 matches, including 16 centuries.
