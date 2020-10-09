Free subscription for Apple TV+ extended till February

Free subscription for Apple TV+ extended till February

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 09 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 13:16 ist
Free subscription for Apple TV+ extended till February. Credit: AFP Photo

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it would extend free Apple TV+ subscriptions, which were set to end within the next three months, through February.

The company had bundled a one-year free subscription to its video-streaming service, which debuted in November last year with shows such as Oprah's Book Club and Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show, with the purchase of an Apple product.

Apple TV+ subscriptions otherwise cost $5 per month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Apple TV+
Apple

What's Brewing

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

 