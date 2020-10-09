Free subscription for Apple TV+ extended till February

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it would extend free Apple TV+ subscriptions, which were set to end within the next three months, through February.
The company had bundled a one-year free subscription to its video-streaming service, which debuted in November last year with shows such as Oprah's Book Club and Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show, with the purchase of an Apple product.
Apple TV+ subscriptions otherwise cost $5 per month.
