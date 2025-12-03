<p>Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated PACE Centre for AI & Advanced Studies at PACE Knowledge City, at Nadupadavu on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Wednesday. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah urged students to develop a deeper understanding of the true purpose of education. “Along with Artificial Intelligence, we need to develop rational thinking and a scientific temper."</p><p>"Merely mastering advanced technologies is not enough. If you learn AI and still blame fate for everything, then education has no value,” he added. Stressing the need to promote harmony in a diverse society, the Chief Minister said India is home to many religions and castes, and true education must promote unity in diversity.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said that education should help to address social issues, including caste discrimination. “Even after 79 years of Independence, if we do not cultivate rationality and scientific thinking, then there is no use of education. Educational institutions should help students to uphold values that strengthen social equality and progressive thought."</p><p>PACE Centre for AI & Advanced Studies is envisioned as a multidisciplinary hub for cutting-edge research in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Robotics, and emerging technologies.</p><p>Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader launched the PACE TRIED Park, a dedicated non-profit research and innovation centre designed to promote translational research, entrepreneurship, prototype development, and collaboration between academia, industry, and government. Health Minister and Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao unveiled PACE Cares, a community outreach initiative focusing on health awareness, skill development, environmental sustainability, rural engagement, youth welfare, and women empowerment.</p><p>Housing and Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan launched the PACE Centre for Career Development, which will offer structured employability training, soft-skill development, internships, placement support, and career counselling to help students build strong professional pathways. Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Naseer Ahmed, launched the PACE Sports Arena development plan, featuring facilities for football, cricket, badminton, volleyball, and other sports.</p>