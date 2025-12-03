<p>New Delhi: To firm up preparations in poll going states, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> has been holding deliberations with lawmakers of states that head to the polls in 2026. </p><p>While on Tuesday, he met MPs from Assam, on Wednesday deliberations were held with lawmakers from Bengal. Though not confirmed, the prime minister could hold a meeting with the two lone MPs from Kerala and Tamil Nadu — Suresh Gopi and L Murugan. </p><p>To Assam MPs, the prime minister had given a task to meet targets for enrolment in central schemes. In the case of Bengal MPs, he wanted them to lend support to the SIR process.</p><p>A lawmaker from Assam said that the prime minister especially asked for enrolment numbers of Central government schemes especially for women and children. </p>.Russian President Vladimir Putin begins two-day India visit on December 4; PM Modi to host private dinner.<p>“He inquired about the number of beneficiaries of schemes like PM Poshan and PM Kisan, and wanted to know the teacher to student ratio in rural areas,” said a lawmaker. </p><p>The MP added that the prime minister came with data and asked for specific results by the next Session — the Budget Session in February. </p><p>Assam heads to polls in March-April next year. “He also told us that we must be connected with the people from the ground,” the lawmaker added. </p><p>PM Modi also held meetings with lawmakers from Bengal. To the Bengal MPs, too, Modi asked about the coverage of Central government schemes. “He asked us to begin readying detailed presentations and ensure that all the groundwork for upcoming political planning and mobilisation is done,” a lawmaker part of the meeting said.</p>.Watch | Congress leader shares AI video of PM Modi carrying tea; BJP hits back .<p>The prime minister also told the lawmakers that the attack on Khagen Murmu is part of the incidents of assaults carried out by the ruling TMC and the leaders must tell voters about it. </p><p>One of the instructions he gave was to ensure the support to the EC for the SIR process and said that the exercise is crucial for a “fair” election. </p><p>After the PM’s meeting, Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with home minister Amit Shah. </p>