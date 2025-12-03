Forest minister Eshwar Khandre honours team for rescuing elephant near power plant

<p>Mysuru: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre felicitated the team of Forest department personnel, involved in the operation to rescue a 12-year-old male elephant near Shivanasamudra in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, recently. </p><p>He felicitated them at Kollegal of Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday. </p>.DH Impact: Minister Khandre orders crackdown on conspiracy to grab forest land.<p>The elephant was trapped in about a 50 ft deep canal, between the input gate and turbine gate of a power generation unit/plant, adjacent to the Cauvery River. By reducing river flow and allowing the elephant to move out from the input gate, towards upstream, a crane was used to rescue the elephant. The rescue team was led by DCF Mandya division Raghu, assisted by veterinarians Dr Ramesh and Dr Adarsh. The elephant was later relocated to a nearby forest. The operation was guided by Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle, S S Ravishankar. </p><p>On Wednesday, the Forest Minister felicitated the team led by CF Ravishankar, DCF Raghu, ACF Mahadevaswamy, RFO Gaviyappa, veterinarian Dr Adarsh, and veterinary assistant Akram. </p><p>The minister said, "The officials, who serve well, will be honoured for their services. At the same time, stringent action will be initiated against those who err". </p>