FSSAI sends notice to chain restaurants for no calorie information in menu

Beware, in case your favourite restaurant chain’s menu card doesn’t mention the calorific value of the food items, the restaurant is in trouble with the food safety body.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI), reportedly, sent notices to several eateries—including many dining in five-star hotels—for not following its latest rules on labelling and nutritional display. FSSAI’s new rules mandate restaurants chains with national presence, or more than 10 outlets, to mention the dishes’ calorie count in the menu, reported The Economic Times.

The restaurants which fail to adapt to the new rules will have to close shop, the FSSAI warned in its notices to send to the eateries. “We have sent notices to top restaurants for not complying,” said Arun Singhal, CEO of FSSAI.

The latest rules, drafted in November 2020, made it mandatory for food outlets with a central licence or with outlets at more than 10 locations to mention calorific value (in kcal per serving, and serving size) of items displayed on their menu cards, boards or booklets.

Restaurants were asked to comply with the new rules by January 1, 2022; the deadline was later extended to July 1.

However, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has called the process complex and has asked for more time. An office bearer of the association body for fine dining restaurants’ also said the classy restaurants were diligently working to comply with the new FSSAI rules, but they still need a bit more time.