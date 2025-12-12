Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiGo crisis: DGCA sacks 4 Flight Operations Inspectors

The four FOIs were engaged on contract basis. The order said they were relieved from DGCA with immediate effect and asked to join their respective parent organisations.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 13:33 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 06:25 IST
