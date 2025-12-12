IndiGo crisis: DGCA sacks 4 Flight Operations Inspectors

<p>New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sacked four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) over disruptions in IndiGo operations that led to a number of cancellation of flights.</p><p>The four FOIs were engaged on contract basis. The order said they were relieved from DGCA with immediate effect and asked to join their respective parent organisations.</p><p>FOIs ensure aviation safety by inspecting, auditing, and certifying airlines and personnel, such as pilots, dispatchers and cabin crew, to meet strict regulatory standards, verifying various regulations and overseeing training, flight standards, and accident prevention measures in India.</p>.<p>Separately, IndiGo said it would operate 2050 flights by the end of the day, as against 1,950 flights with just four cancellations due to unfavourable weather on Thursday. Over 200 flights were cancelled for the day.</p><p>Officials said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras appeared before the DGCA's investigation panel on Friday.</p>.IndiGo crisis | Airline chief to appear before DGCA again on December 12 amid flight disruptions.<p>In Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney requested the government to soon bring back the airline safety regulations, which were relaxed for IndiGo. </p><p>"We cannot compromise with safety. So, this safety regulation should be brought back, maybe in a month," he said.</p>