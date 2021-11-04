GameStop gets new $500 mn asset-based credit facility

GameStop gets new $500 mn asset-based credit facility

The five-year credit agreement replaces GameStop's existing one of $420 million, which was due in November 2022

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 19:12 ist
GameStop, which raised $551 million in late April, raised more than $1 billion in a share offering in June, cashing in on a social-media driven surge in its stock price in the beginning of 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

GameStop Corp said on Thursday it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of banks for a new $500 million global asset-based credit facility to improve its liquidity, as the videogame retailer invests aggressively in its strategy to pivot toward e-commerce.

The five-year credit agreement replaces GameStop's existing one of $420 million, which was due in November 2022, the company said, adding that the facility would reduce borrowing costs and allow more flexibility.

Wells Fargo Bank served as the lead arranger of the facility and will serve as the administrative agent.

GameStop, which raised $551 million in late April, raised more than $1 billion in a share offering in June, cashing in on a social-media driven surge in its stock price in the beginning of 2021.

The company is undergoing a revamp as Chairman Ryan Cohen has hired executives from companies including Amazon.com Inc in a push to pivot the company away from brick-and-mortar towards e-commerce. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

GameStop
Business News
Liquidity

What's Brewing

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 