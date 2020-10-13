Godrej Properties buys around 15-acre land in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties buys around 15-acre land in Bengaluru for housing project

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2020, 11:07 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

Godrej Properties on Tuesday said it has bought about 15-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project.

In a regulatory filing, the company said: "it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well-located land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru".

Godrej Properties, which is part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group, did not disclose the deal value as well as the name of the seller.

Spread across approximately 15 acres, this project will offer around 1.6 million square feet of the potential saleable area comprising of residential apartments of various configurations.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said, "Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project addition fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets.”

Godrej
Bengaluru
Sarjapur
Karnataka
Real Estate

