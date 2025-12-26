Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood's Biggest Films in 2026: A sneak peek at the year's epic releases

Here’s a look at the major Hollywood films hitting the big screen in 2026.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 12:59 IST
28 Days Later: The Bone Temple

Poster of 28 Days Later: The Bone Temple.

Credit: Sony Pictures

Mercy (3D)

Scarlet (JA) (ANIME)

Goat (ANIMATION)

Crime 101

Project Hail Mary (IMAX)

The Sheep Detectives

Masters of the Universe

Shiver

Evil Dead Burn

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Untitled Insidious sequel (Blumhouse)

Resident Evil

The Social Reckoning

Archangel

Jumanji 3 (IMAX)

Published 26 December 2025, 12:59 IST
