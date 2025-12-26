<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 16th Jan 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Nia DaCosta</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes, Edvin Ryding</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Hindi</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in <em><strong>28 Years Later</strong></em> - but turning that world on its head - Nia DaCosta directs <em><strong>28 Years Later: The Bone Temple</strong></em>. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’ Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 23rd Jan 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Timur Bekmambetov</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Michael C. Mahon, Renata Ribeiro</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Hindi</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: A captive detective has 90 minutes to convince an advanced AI judge that he didn't murder his wife. In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced AI Judge (Rebecca Ferguson), whom he once championed, before it determines his fate.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 6th Feb 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Maromu Hosoda</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Koji Yakusho, Masaki Okada, Mana Ashida</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Japanese</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: From visionary Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda (MIRAI) comes a powerful, time-bending animated adventure about SCARLET, a medieval-era, sword-fighting princess on a dangerous quest to avenge the death of her father. After failing at her mission and finding herself gravely injured in an “Otherworld,” she encounters an idealistic young man from our present day who not only helps her to heal but also shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. When confronted again by her father’s killer, Scarlet faces her most daunting battle: can she break the cycle of hatred and find meaning in life beyond revenge?</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 13th Feb 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Tyree Dillihay</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Stephen Curry, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Hindi</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind <em><strong>Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,</strong></em> and the artists that made K-Pop Demon Hunters, comes <em><strong>GOAT</strong></em>, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball".</p>.<p><em><strong>Release Date</strong></em>: 13th Feb 2026</p><p><em><strong>Director</strong></em>: Bart Layton</p><p><em><strong>Actors</strong></em>: Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Corey Hawkins, Monica Barbaro, Nick Nolte, Peter Banifaz, Babak Tafti</p><p><em><strong>Language</strong></em>: English & Hindi</p><p><em><strong>Synopsis</strong></em>: Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 follows an elusive, precision-driven thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose sophisticated heists along the iconic 101 freeway have kept police guessing for years. With one final multimillion-dollar score in sight, he crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) facing her own life-altering crossroads—propelling them into an uneasy and unpredictable partnership.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 20th March 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Christopher Miller, Phil Lord</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction... but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 8th May 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Christopher Miller, Phil Lord</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Huller</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Hindi</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: Every night, a shepherd reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 5th June 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Travis Knight</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Kristen Wing, Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Charlotte Riley, Johannes Haukur Johannesson,</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, battles the evil Skeletor.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 3rd July 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Tommy Wirkola</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Djimon Hounsou, Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Sami Afuni Doug, Amy Mathews, Jon Prasida, Elijah Ungvary, Dante Ubaldi</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Hindi</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: Amid a catastrophic hurricane, a coastal town battles nature's wrath and an onslaught of sharks.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 24th July 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Sebastien Vanicek</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright and George Pullar.</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: <em><strong>Evil Dead Burn</strong></em> is an upcoming English movie scheduled to be released on 24 Jul, 2026. The movie is directed by Sebastien Vanicek and will feature Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan among others.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 31st July 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Destin Deniel Cretton</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: <em><strong>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</strong></em> is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 21st August 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Jacob Chase</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, Lin Shaye, Brandon Perea</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: The untitled Insidious sequel is an upcoming American supernatural horror film directed by Jacob Chase and co-written with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 18th September 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Zach Cregger</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: Follows a hapless courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. He soon finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight through hordes of mutated creatures to survive.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 9th October 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Aaron Sorkin</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Jeremy Strong, Billy Magnussen, Anna Lambe, Betty Gilpin, Wunmi Mosaku, Portia Doubleday, Sierra Capri, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Tehmina Sunny</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Hindi</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: A Facebook engineer and a reporter blow the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: 6th November 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Aaron Sorkin</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt and Shea Whigham.</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Hindi</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: An upcoming American action film directed by William Eubank and written by Chris Papasadero and Randall Wallace.</p>.<p><strong>Release Date</strong>: December 2026</p><p><strong>Director</strong>: Jake Kasdan</p><p><strong>Actors</strong>: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Kerin Gillian, Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Brittany O’ Grady</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu</p><p><strong>Synopsis</strong>: An upcoming American adventure comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan, who co-wrote the script with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.</p>