<p>New Delhi: India has imposed anti-dumping duty on two Chinese goods -- a refrigerant gas and certain kinds of steel products, during the month so far to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.</p>.<p>These duties were imposed as these products -- cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel, and 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a -- were exported to India from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China </a>at below normal prices.</p>.India advances anti-dumping probe into tuberculosis drug imports from China, Thailand.<p>On steel goods, India has imposed USD 223.82 per tonne on certain Chinese firms, while on few others USD 415 per tonne was imposed for five years, according to a finance ministry notification.</p>.<p>On the gas, up to USD 5,251 per tonne was slapped for five years.</p>.<p>As per a separate notification, India said it has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch' exported from Vietnam. It is widely used in plastic industry.</p>.<p>These duties are imposed after the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has conducted probes separately for each of these items and recommended the duty.</p>.<p>Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.</p>.<p>As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.</p>.<p>India, China, and Vietnam are members of the WTO.</p>.<p>India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.</p>.<p>Imposition of high tariffs by the US on several countries have led to dumping of goods in countries like India. </p>