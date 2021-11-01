Gold declines marginally, silver falls by Rs 230

Gold prices declined marginally by Rs 10 to Rs 46,673 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 46,683 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also declined by Rs 230 to Rs 63,014 per kg from Rs 63,244 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,783 per ounce and $23.75 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading flat at $1,783 per ounce on Monday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.