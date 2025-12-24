Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | December 24, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 00:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md. Salim speaks during a protest by Left-wing parties and organisations against the alleged attacks on religious, social and political minorities in Bangladesh, near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, in Kolkata.

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md. Salim speaks during a protest by Left-wing parties and organisations against the alleged attacks on religious, social and political minorities in Bangladesh, near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

People throw stones during a clash between two groups over the issue of eviction, at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district, Assam.

People throw stones during a clash between two groups over the issue of eviction, at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district, Assam.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a 53-foot-tall red fir from Nevada, stands at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a 53-foot-tall red fir from Nevada, stands at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 00:48 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us