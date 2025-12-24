Menu
First commercial flight to land at Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25

The new airport will usher Mumbai into a twin-airport model, comparable to global aviation hubs such as Dubai (DXB–DWC), London (Heathrow–Gatwick) and New York (JFK–Newark).
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 00:19 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 00:19 IST
