Gold declines Rs 212; silver tumbles Rs 973

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 212 to Rs 47,308 per 10 gram with a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,520 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 973 to Rs 70,646 per kilogram from Rs 71,619 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading down at $1,834 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.34 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure on firm dollar and rebound in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.