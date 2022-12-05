Gold futures gain Rs 220 to Rs 54,070/10 gm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 15:09 ist
Globally, gold was trading 0.14 per cent higher at $1,812.20 per ounce in New York. Credit: iStock Photo

 Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 220 to Rs 54,070 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 220 or 0.41 per cent at Rs 54,070 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,562 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.14 per cent higher at $1,812.20 per ounce in New York.

Gold
silver
Commodities
Markets
Buisness News
Gold prices

