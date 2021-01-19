Gold gains Rs 198; silver jumps by Rs 1,008

Gold gains Rs 198; silver jumps by Rs 1,008

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 16:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Gold gained Rs 198 to Rs 48,480 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 48,282 per 10 gram.

Silver also marched higher by Rs 1,008 to Rs 65,340 per kilogram from Rs 64,332 per kilogram in the last trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were quoting gains at $1,843 per ounce and $25.28 per ounce, respectively. 

