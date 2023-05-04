Gold prices hit record high, dampen demand

Gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday, tracking gains in overseas markets, but the rally dampened demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.
Domestic gold futures rose to Rs 61,490 per 10 grams, up nearly 12 per cent so far in 2023.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops
India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral