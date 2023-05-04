Gold prices hit record high, dampen demand

Domestic gold futures rose to Rs 61,490 per 10 grams

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 04 2023, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 11:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday, tracking gains in overseas markets, but the rally dampened demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures rose to Rs 61,490 per 10 grams, up nearly 12 per cent so far in 2023. 

Business News
Gold
Gold prices
Commodities

