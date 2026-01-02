<p>Washington - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it thwarted an alleged plan by a North Carolina man to carry out an ISIS-inspired attack using knives and hammers on New Year’s Eve. Christan Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, was charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to a Justice Department statement.</p>.Mass chanting of Lalitha Sahasramanama held atop Chamundi Hill to usher in New Year.<p>Sturdivant has not yet entered a plea on the charges.</p><p>FBI agents searching Sturdivant’s home found a handwritten document titled “New Years Attack 2026,” which allegedly discussed plans to stab up to 20 victims and attack responding police officers, according to the statement. </p>