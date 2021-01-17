Goldman Sachs nudges US growth forecast higher on Biden stimulus plan

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group raised their US growth forecast for the second time this month on expectations that President-elect Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus plan will hasten the economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank expects economic growth of 6.6% in 2021, compared with a previous forecast of 6.4%, according to a report published on Saturday. It also raised forecasts for how much stimulus the new administration will be able to push through in the near-term, to $1.1 trillion from $750 billion.

Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control.

“Larger boosts to disposable income and government spending imply stronger growth later in the year,” the bank’s analysts wrote.