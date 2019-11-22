Government e-Marketplace signs pact with Delhi govt

The commerce ministry's public procurement platform - Government e-Marketplace (GeM) - has entered into an agreement with the Delhi government to facilitate buyer organizations here to procure goods and services from this portal.

Delhi has consistently been among the top buyers on GeM, the ministry said in a statement.

The pact will expedite the harmonization of the procurement guidelines of the two entities and integration of the systems, enabling seamless procuring experience, it said.

There are more than 40,000 buyer organizations and over 3 lakh sellers and service providers registered on the portal.