Govt allocates Rs 40,000 crore more for MGNREGS

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 12:06 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Shitharaman addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 17, 2020. MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur (C) is also seen. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Sunday announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home.

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 cr budgeted earlier.

Also, public expenditure on health will be increased, she said without giving details. Investments in grassroot health institutions to be ramped up, she added.

She said a programme for multi-mode access to digital or online education to be launched immediately.

Also, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel) will be part of this, she said.

Top-100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020, she said.

