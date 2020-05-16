Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 16

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 16

DH Web Desk
  • May 16 2020, 07:04 ist
Migrant workers who arrived from Maharashtra state travel on a mini truck to go back to their hometowns, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Allahabad on May 15, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo/Sanjay Kanojia)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 85,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 85,572 as of May 16.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,729

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam872
Bihar10127
Chandigarh1913
Chhattisgarh600
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa150
Gujarat9932606
Haryana85413
Himachal Pradesh743
Jharkhand2113
Karnataka105636
Kerala5764
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh4595239
Maharashtra 29,1001068
Manipur30
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi8895115
Puducherry131
Punjab1,94232
Rajasthan4,747125
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu10,10871
Telangana141434
Tripura1560
Uttar Pradesh3,90288
Uttarakhand821
West Bengal2,461215
Odisha6723
Andhra Pradesh2,30748
Jammu and Kashmir101311
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,386

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

