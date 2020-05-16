Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 16

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 85,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 85,572 as of May 16.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,729

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 87 2 Bihar 1012 7 Chandigarh 191 3 Chhattisgarh 60 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 15 0 Gujarat 9932 606 Haryana 854 13 Himachal Pradesh 74 3 Jharkhand 211 3 Karnataka 1056 36 Kerala 576 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 4595 239 Maharashtra 29,100 1068 Manipur 3 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 8895 115 Puducherry 13 1 Punjab 1,942 32 Rajasthan 4,747 125 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 10,108 71 Telangana 1414 34 Tripura 156 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,902 88 Uttarakhand 82 1 West Bengal 2,461 215 Odisha 672 3 Andhra Pradesh 2,307 48 Jammu and Kashmir 1013 11 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,386

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.