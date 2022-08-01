Green nod for 10 expansion projects of Coal India

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) 10 coal mining projects have got green nod so far for their expansion which would lead to additional capacity of 9.65 million tonne, Parliament was informed on Monday.
The government had earlier eased the norms for coal mine expansion in the wake of supply crunch in summer months.
Replying to a query in Rajya Sahba, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said of the 10 projects of CIL, three are in Odisha, two each are in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and one in Chhattisgarh.
Also Read—World Coal Association partners with Gainwell to promote sustainable coal mining
While in five coal mining expansion projects, environment clearances (EC) was given in May, in the remaining five cases the nod was given in July.
While granting EC to these projects, which are falling within and outside the severely polluted area, additional environmental safeguards have been provided as part of EC condition.
In order to augment the coal production to meet India's energy need, the coal ministry had made a plea to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to consider expansion of mine without public consultation up to 50 per cent of their production capacity.
Also Read—Ten killed after mountain collapse at China mining site
The Centre had on May 7 issued an office memorandum, "regarding special dispensation for consideration of Environment Clearance (EC) from 40 to 50 per cent expansion in coal mining projects, within the existing premises/mine lease area, without additional land acquisition."
This special dispensation was given to only those mines which have already obtained 40 per cent dispensation based on earlier reforms, Joshi said.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
Coal Secretary A K Jain had earlier attributed the power crisis in summer months to the sharp decline in electricity generation from different fuel sources and not due to the non-availability of domestic coal.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact
Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing
Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival
CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud
Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why
Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly