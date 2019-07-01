GST mop up drops in June

The Goods and Services Tax collections for June declined to Rs 99,939 crore from the previous month's collection of Rs 1,00,289.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the GST revenue rose 4.52% in June. In June 2018, the government had collected Rs 95,610 from GST levy.

The GST revenues had hit the highest in April this year when the Centre collected a gross Rs 1,13,865 crore.

Revenues have declined since then. The data was released on a day when the government is celebrating the second anniversary of the GST launch.

Of the total collection of Rs 99,939 crore, the Central GST is Rs 18,366 crore, State GST is Rs 25,343 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 47,772 crore (including ₹ 21,980 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,457 crore (including Rs 876 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of May up to June 30 was 74.38 lakh.

The Government has settled Rs 18,169 crore to CGST and Rs 13,613 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by the Centre and state governments after regular settlement in June is Rs 36,535 crore for CGST and Rs 38,956 crore for the SGST.