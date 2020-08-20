Harley-Davidson may exit India due to poor sales: Report

US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson may soon shut down its assembly operations in India as the company has been witnessing weak sales, according to a report by The Hindu quoting industry executives.

The company entered the Indian market about a decade ago but was unable to gain popularity and compete with the existing motorcycle and bike companies.

In a statement accompanying the second-quarter results last month, Harley-Davidson said, “The company is evaluating plans to exit international markets, where volumes and profitability do not support continued investment in line with the future strategy.” This also comes after the company decided to focus on about 50 markets, mainly in North America, Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific.

The industry officials told the publication that fewer than 2,500 units were sold in India during the last financial year and about 100 bikes in the April-June 2020 quarter, making India one of the worst-performing markets in the global market.

The company said that to offload unsold inventory, it offered heavy discounts up to Rs 77,000 on two of its models.