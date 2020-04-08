HDFC deploys mobile ATMs during coronavirus lockdown

HDFC Bank Wednesday deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machines to assist customers during the lockdown. Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.

HDFC Bank’s mobile van carrying the ATM was successfully piloted in Mumbai and Noida, with plans to extend the service to the rest of the country shortly.

The locations for deployment are being identified in consultation with local municipal authorities in respective cities.

For example, in Mumbai, the bank is working closely Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the daily route that the mobile ATM will take to ensure availability of cash.

The mobile ATMs will be open in each location for a specific period. During this period, the Mobile ATM will cover 3-5 stops in a day between 10 am and 5 pm.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queueing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers at these Mobile ATMs.

"During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe. Our Mobile ATM facilities will help our customers and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19," said S Sampathkumar, Group Head at HDFC Bank.