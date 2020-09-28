Crispin Odey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 28 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 15:46 ist
Britain's Crispin Odey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo

Crispin Odey, one of Britain's highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday to a charge of sexual assault.

Odey, 61, was charged in May with indecently assaulting a woman in 1998.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, the founder of Odey management spoke to confirm his name and address and deny the charge.

Odey was one of the biggest donors to the successful campaign to leave the European Union, and donated 10,000 pounds ($12,767.00) to Boris Johnson during his campaign to become Prime Minister.

His firm, based in London's Mayfair district and founded in 1991, is best known for the long-short European equity fund managed by Odey.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
sexual assault
London

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 