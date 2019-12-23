Helping cos take the digital leap

Cloud services leader and innovator, ESDS Software Solutions plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in the next few years to scale up operations and increase its footprint in the international market, a top official of the company told DH.

At the company headquarters in Nashik, Piyush Somani, Founder& CEO of the firm says, “ This data centre caters to more than 20,000 clients that include various central and state government departments, financial services companies, banks, startups, medium and small scale industries and so on. We aspire to touch the lives of a billion people through cloud-enabled technologies.”

He points out, “We have products, services and solutions like eNlight Cloud, eNlight 360, VTMScan, eMagic, community clouds like SAP HANA, banking, government, enterprises, and managed services like disaster recovery, database management, back up and recovery...,” Somani said, adding that high-quality data centres and its manpower is going to remain in demand in future.

“Cloud adoption is fuelling SaaS, PaaS and IaaS....next-gen innovations like AI, ML, IoT, VR, robots, blockchain and analytics are changing the world,” he added. Moreover, in the company complex, the data centre is located in a secure zone, where mobiles are not allowed. “Almost 20 GBPS move in and out every second,” says one of the employees, who handles the racks and servers.

“We are in a generation, where several companies and entities have not seen how information is stored manually and physically, they have not seen paperwork...now we have almost everything computer-based and online...some just run on mobiles,” says Somani.