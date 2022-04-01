Hero Motocorp shares decline over 2%

Hero Motocorp shares decline over 2%

The raids were launched on March 23, and the company had then said it was extending full cooperation to the tax authorities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 17:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Shares of Hero Motocorp on Friday declined over 2 per cent amid fresh concerns related to the I-T department detecting multiple irregularities after raids on the company.

Hero Motocorp shares tanked 6.32 per cent to Rs 2,151.60 apiece during the day on the BSE. Later, it managed to recover some of the lost ground and settled at Rs 2,241.80, lower by 2.39 per cent.

On the NSE, it dropped 2.09 per cent to settle at Rs 2,246.

The Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over Rs 800 crore, Rs 60 crore "unaccounted" cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of some shell companies after it raided Hero Motocorp and two other groups, officials said on Thursday.

The raids were launched on March 23, and the country's largest two-wheeler maker had then said it was extending full cooperation to the tax authorities, who visited its offices in Delhi and nearby Gurugram, apart from the residence of its chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal. PTI SUM SHW SHW

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

hero motocorp
Stock Markets
Income tax raids

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 